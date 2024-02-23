‘Only Murders in the Building’ creators tap Eva Longoria for Season 4?

Eva Longoria joins Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast

Eva Longoria is coming to season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.



The series has cast Longoria, 48 in a recurring role, according to several outlets’ report on Thursday, February 22.

The actress’ storyline and the overall plot of the series is still under wraps.

Longoria’s casting comes after the first of Molly Shannon earlier this month, when the actress was announced joining the Hulu series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Shannon will play the role of a high-powered Los Angeles businesswoman who is attracted to the world of the murder investigation in New York City.

To recall, the season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series concluded with another murder, within the group’s apartment building.

In the climax of the finale, Charles’ (Martin) longtime stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) got shot, and after getting injured, Sazz tried to write a message to Charles with her blood, dying on the kitchen floor.

The ABC TV President Craig Erwich confirmed earlier that season 4 will relocate to California, considering the first three seasons of the comedy taking place in New York City.

“I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles,” the executive told Deadline.

“So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles.”