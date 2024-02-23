Gina Rodriguez recalls her son’s petrifying birth experience as he turns ONE

Gina Rodriguez reflects on her son's birth experience a year ago: More inside

Gina Rodriguez has recently recalled her son’s petrifying experience in NICU a year ago.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Gina talked about last year’s tough moment while celebrating her son Charlie’s first birthday.

The Players star said, “This first year...you know, last year this week we were in the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] because my son had a little more difficult experience after coming out.”

“And to think now...of course now I'm going to cry,” continued the 39-year-old.

Gina, who shares her son with husband Joe LoCicero, stated, “To think now that we have this healthy, vivacious, loving, so loving little boy...there's so much gratitude in the journey.”

“It's laughs and tears,” she added.

Earlier this month, Gina appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live show and discussed about her son’s future in fighting as her husband is a Muay Thai (Thai boxing fighter)

Gina explained, “My dad raised us all fighting. We all learned how to box. It was always taught to us to do for self-defence, so we were never to hit first, only to protect ourselves.”

The actress pointed out that Joe is “super gentle and especially with their little boy”.

“I have a feeling I'm going to be the mom that's like 'Well what were you doing? What'd they do back? What did you say?' And then my husband's going to be like, 'Stop,’” added Gina.