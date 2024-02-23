Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker savor vegetarian delights in Sydney

During their visit to Australia, celebrity duo Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, amidst Barker's ongoing tour with his band blink-182, indulged in a culinary delight at Sydney's CBD hotspot, Peace Harmony restaurant.



The couple opted for a Thai vegetarian meal, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Travis took to Instagram to share a snapshot of their delectable dinner, giving fans a glimpse into their evening before his band's anticipated performance at Qudos Bank Arena the following day.

Additionally, he shared a cheerful selfie, exuding contentment.

Speaking of their dining experience, the restaurant owner commended the couple for their humble demeanor, noting their politeness and unassuming nature throughout the meal.



During their time in Australia amid Barker's ongoing world tour, she, and her husband, have been immersing themselves in the local scene.

The couple's downtime in Australia has been equally luxurious, as evidenced by Kourtney's Instagram post featuring their stay at the opulent Calile Hotel in Brisbane.

The hotel, known for its lavish accommodations and coastal-inspired design, offers suites priced at up to $1800 per night.