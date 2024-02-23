Hilary Swank reveals her robbery experience while living in Paris

Hilary Swank opens up about her experience of robbery on The View show

Hilary Swank has recently revealed her experience of being robbed while living in Paris.



During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of The View, Swank, who is currently busy promoting her new movie, Ordinary Angels with her co-stars, recounted how she chased down a robber years ago.

“I was living in Paris, I got robbed and I chased the guy down too,” shared the 49-year-old.

Swank stated, “I was like, ‘I’m gonna get my bag, I just need my passport. Give me my passport!’”

Speaking of 2013 incident, the Logan Lucky actress mentioned she “was chasing him down the side of the freeway because it was like a traffic jam”.

Her new movie’s co-star Ritchson chimed in and pointed out, “The craziest part is it wasn’t like somebody – she wasn’t like, ‘I think that guy’s doing something wrong.’”

“She was in the vehicle and the guy smashed her window out. And chased him,” disclosed Ritchson.

Swank was in heeled boots as the co-host Whoopi Goldberg quipped, “You know how long it takes to get a passport?”

Reflecting on her passport at the time, the actress disclosed that the passport was nice and thick as I would add pages with all the places that I’d ever travelled. I was like, this is so meaningful.”

Meanwhile, Ordinary Angels premieres in theatres today.