Kings Of Leon Make comeback with album announcement and tour dates

Kings Of Leon announce new album and tour following Capitol Records deal.

Rock band Kings Of Leon, hailing from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, made a resounding comeback announcement on Thursday, unveiling plans for a new album and accompanying tour.

The band disclosed their signing with Capitol Records alongside the revelation of their ninth studio album titled Can We Please Have Fun, set to debut on May 10.

Sex On Fire hitmakers also confirmed a North American tour, promising fans an electrifying return to the stage.



The seasoned rock group, formed in 1999, comprises siblings Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, along with their cousin Matthew Followill.

In their upcoming album, the quartet unleashed a new single, Mustang, accompanied by a captivating music video, on Thursday.

Produced by Kid Harpoon, known for collaborations with artists like Harry Styles and Florence The Machine, Can We Please Have Fun boasts 12 tracks, including titles such as Ballerina Radio, Rainbow Ball, Don't Stop The Bleeding, and Hesitation Generation.

Kings Of Leon's highly-anticipated tour is slated to visit 26 cities across the US and Canada, commencing on August 14.

Before kicking off their North American tour, the band is set to headline a concert at BST Hyde Park in London on June 30.

Frontman Caleb expressed his enthusiasm for the project, labeling the new album "the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of."