‘Suits’ Spinoff ‘Suits: LA’ cast’s ‘Walking Dead’ star

Josh Dermitt joins Suits spinoff, Suits: LA

Josh Dermitt, The Walking Dead actor, has been tapped to star alongside Steven Amell in NBC’s Suits spinoff, Suits: LA.



The brand new spinoff casts Amell as Ted Black, an ex federal prosecutor from New York who founded a L.A. law firm called Black Lane Law. The firm specialises in criminal and entertainment law.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

McDermitt’s character is of the self-centred, powerful and ambitious co-founder of Black Lane Law, named Stuart Lane.

The star previously played the role of Eugene Porter on AMC’s The Walking Dead, starting in Season 4 all the way through Season 11.