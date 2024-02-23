 
close
Friday February 23, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Camilla commends cancer research progress following King Charles's diagnosis

King Charles had previously been due to attend tonight's event

By Angie Morgan
February 23, 2024
This evening, the Queen conferred the Queens Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education
This evening, the Queen conferred the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education

Queen Camilla has praised the efforts of cancer research following King Charles's diagnosis.

This evening, the Queen conferred the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, 76, told academics from the Institute of Cancer Research they were doing "such important work".

Queen Camilla commends cancer research progress following King Charless diagnosis

She added: "I don’t know what we would do without you" as she presented the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education.

King Charles, 75, had previously been due to attend tonight's event.