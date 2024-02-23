Queen Camilla commends cancer research progress following King Charles's diagnosis

Queen Camilla has praised the efforts of cancer research following King Charles's diagnosis.
This evening, the Queen conferred the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education at Buckingham Palace.
Camilla, 76, told academics from the Institute of Cancer Research they were doing "such important work".
She added: "I don’t know what we would do without you" as she presented the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education.
King Charles, 75, had previously been due to attend tonight's event.
