Prince Harry energised after reconnecting with his people: 'super genuine’

Prince Harry experienced a sense of recharge at the Invictus Games after spending a week among his community, it has been claimed.

Invictus Games participant Mike Bourgeois stated that the Duke of Sussex is dedicated to connecting with the athletes.

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Canada for the One Year to Go celebrations of Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Bourgeois, who competed for Canada in the archery team at the 2020 Invictus Games in The Netherlands, made these remarks.

Speaking about the duke, he said: "He's genuinely interested in your journey. 'How's your coaching? What's the learning experience like? How are you being treated?'

"He even asked one person about their accommodation and thoughts on the food."

"His focus is on understanding the athletes. It's about recognising those embarking on a journey of recovery. That's what drives him."

Bourgeois added: "I can only speak from my own experience.

Bourgeois noted how "super genuine" the duke was. He continued telling People: "This is where the prince gets recharged.

"He’s with his people now; he’s with the soldiers and the veterans, and that’s shared experiences."