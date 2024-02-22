America Ferrara shares her true feelings on being first-time Oscar nominee

File Footage

America Ferrera has recently explained what it’s like to be a first-time Oscar nominee this year.



In a new interview with LA Times, the Barbie star revealed, “You know, it feels like waves.”

“I forget about it and I’m just cleaning up after my children, and then something will happen,” said the 39-year-old.

America, who’s nominated for best supporting actress in the Academy Awards for her role in Barbie, mentioned, “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, that thing. It’s so crazy that happened.’”

“My son, who’s the older one, he’s 5, almost 6. He’s asking, ‘Why are you getting so many flowers? Why are all the flowers for you?’” recalled the actress.

America shared, “Ryan [Piers Williams], my husband, started explaining and I was like, ‘Don’t. He doesn’t need to. Something happy happened to Momma.’”

The actress revealed that her children including three-year-old daughter Lucia Marisol “would have to call me Oscar nominee from now on”.

Earlier, America disclosed her children reaction to Barbie for the first time at the Los Angeles premiere in July in an interview at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuosos Awards.

“My daughter turns to me and says, 'Why were you driving that car?’” said the actress, while jokingly added, “Awesome. I'm so glad that's what you took from that.”

America also discussed about her son Sebastian who was more involved in a Ken’s scene where he tries to build a wall to prevent more dolls from escaping Barbieland.

The actress jested, “Your mother was in a movie and nobody cares. Anyway, kids will humble you, and it's wonderful.”