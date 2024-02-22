Eva Mendes dedicates her new children’s book to her kids with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share two young daughters

Eva Mendes is releasing a children’s book inspired by her family with Ryan Gosling this fall.

The 49-year-old actress announced via People Magazine that she is set to publish her first children’s book, Desi, Mama, and the Never-Ending Worries on September 17.

Mendes, who shares 9-year-old Esmerelda and 7-year-old Amada with Gosling, revealed that the book will feature her own family’s experiences, particularly “the bedtime struggle.”

Per the outlet, Desi follows the story of a young girl who conquers her fear of monsters under her bed with the help of her mother.

Mendes elaborated in her statement, “Desi, Mama, and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours. Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”

The book is illustrated by Abbey Bryant and will be published with Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group.

The Cuban entrepreneur made sure that the book will be available in both English and Spanish.