Josie Gibson stuns fans with dramatic hair transformation

Josie debuted a new strawberry blonde hairdo while making her This Morning return

Josie Gibson has wowed fans with a dramatic hair transformation – and it looks incredible!

The 39-year-old presenter debuted her new look on Thursday's This Morning, rocking sleek straight hair adorned with chic bangs.



With her face beautifully framed, the former Big Brother winner appeared to be channelling an A-list transformation with this sophisticated style, complemented by a radiant makeup look featuring sleek black eyeliner.



Demonstrating her enviable figure, Josie opted for a form-fitting pale blue bodycon dress from online brand ELR Style as she joined Craig Doyle on the sofa.

Sharing the snap with her followers, Josie captioned the post: 'Big up Thursday gang! See you from 10am @ThisMorning'.

Fans were quick to praise Josie hairstyle as they headed to the comment section to share their love for the star's new style.

One gushed: 'Wow, you look amazing and beautiful Josie' while a second penned: 'Omg wow THIS you look 10 years younger the hair is stunning on you'.

Josie debuted a new strawberry blonde hairdo while making her This Morning return, on Monday.