Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial moves ‘deepen’ family divide

The Duke of Sussex recently expressed his readiness to support the family

A royal expert suggests that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's financial decisions are "eroding trust" within the royal family.

This observation follows reports indicating that the Duke of Sussex expressed his readiness to support the family amid his father's step back due to cancer treatment.

Prince Harry stepped down from his senior royal role in January 2020 and relocated to the United States with Meghan and their children following a brief period in Canada.

Since then, the couple has been vocal in their criticism of the royal lifestyle through interviews, podcasts, books, and a six-part Netflix documentary.

Speaking to GBN America she explained: "They have been advised by their varying PR firms.

"Who I'm sure are saying that they are making fabulous moves. They keep on switching what they're doing from the Spotify deals to small startup deals.

"They definitely got their moneys worth from Spotify, millions of pounds later for how much work?

"In terms of business strategy, I don't see how they can keep on going with all of these books and Spotify deals, because they've revealed so much already.

"As well as that they need to keep the families trust, because if Harry does want to come back into the realm the family needs to trust him.