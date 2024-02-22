Lily Gladstone dishes out details about 2024 Oscars’ attire

Lily Gladstone reflects on her 2024 Oscars look

Lily Gladstone has recently dished out details about her 2024 Oscars’ attire at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards on February 21.



On Wednesday, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Killers of the Flower Moon actress said that her dress will definitely be a “showstopper”.

“Definitely museum-worthy, I would say,” she told the outlet at the event, which was held at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Lily, who becomes the first Native American actress to be nominated at Oscars, stated, “It's going to be just ongoing proof that Indigenous design belongs on red carpets with luxury fashion in a very centrepiece kind of way.”

“I'm excited,” for her upcoming red carpet look.

At the Costume Designers event, Lily could be seen donning a red sequin Valentino attire with ruffled sleeves and matching flared pants.

The Billions star pointed out, “Valentino made it custom for me. It was one of the several options that we've had this whole season and it felt like tonight.”

"And the colour red, wearing it campaigning this movie, particularly, it's the colour of visibility for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Relatives, which is kind of the heart of the arc that my character has,” she mentioned.

Reflecting on her look, Lily added, “Even though that story was 100 years ago, it wasn't a new story then, and it's still not a new story now. It's an epidemic that continues. So, getting to wear red increases our visibility.”