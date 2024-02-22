Dakota Johnson was ‘happy, relaxed’ on vacation amid ‘Madame Web’ flop

Dakota Johnson took a vacation to Mexico with boyfriend Chris Martin on Monday

Dakota Johnson’s Mexico getaway with boyfriend Chris Martin was much needed after her latest box office bomb.

Just a few days after the premier of Madame Web – in which Johnson portrayed the titular character – the couple were spotted on a vacation on the Banderas Bay.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported to People Magazine that the couple were in high spirits, “relaxing, talking, reading, swimming, walking, [and] holding hands.”

One source noted, “They stayed in Punta Mita for a few days. They seemed happy. It was just the two of them. They hung out on the beach. Dakota read a book. They also did yoga and meditation.”

The pair, who have been together for six years, were photographed hand in hand as they looked out at the waves together on Monday.

Insiders further revealed that the trip was a last-minute decision, and the couple returned to Los Angeles the next day.

The impromptu vacation came just a few days after Johnson’s new flick premiered on the big screens – only to flop at the box office.



The film earned a mere 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics bashing it as “a torturous saga.”

A Hollywood PR rep claimed via Radar Online that Johnson was inconsolable, “sobbing on [Chris’] shoulder.”