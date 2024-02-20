Dakota Johnson crushed by ‘Madame Web’ flopping: ‘Last thing she needs’

Dakota Johnson isn’t reeling back well from her new flick Madame Web bombing at the box office.

The 34-year-old actress has since been worried about the consequences of the box office flop on her future in Hollywood, per a new report by National Enquirer via Radar Online.

A source spilled to the outlet that Johnson was allegedly inconsolable upon critics tearing into the Sony film – the fourth installment in their Spiderman universe.

“People say she was beside herself, sobbing on her boyfriend Chris Martin’s shoulder and that her mom and dad were worried sick about her,” a Hollywood PR rep claimed.

The rep further noted that “Dakota has desperately tried to shed the nepo baby tag or as long as she’s been acting,” referring to her A-Lister parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

But after Madame Web, they said “it certainly will be difficult for her to recover from a disaster of this magnitude.”

Madame Web scored a mere 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics bashing it as “a torturous saga” and “the Cats of superhero movies.”

“With all the bad reviews, Dakota’s petrified Madame Web could do even worse and become the biggest Marvel flop of all time,” the Tinseltown PR rep said.

“That’s the last thing she needs on her resume. No one may hire her after this!” they warned.