Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to a new height

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance heats up in Sydney

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been reunited in Australia after a short separation due to their professional tenements.

American Footballer on Thursday joined Taylor Swift on the next leg of her massive Eras World Tour to begin a new chapter of their life in Sydney.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was all smiles and excited as he took a private jet from Hawaii to spend time with the singing sensation.

The couple took their relationship to a new height as they enjoyed outings in the city, getting cozy at some moments.

Travis has dominated headlines since their romance was first rumoured to be a thing, with Taylor’s first appearance at his game in Kansas City becoming one of the year’s most buzzed-about moments.

While the top American pop singer and the top American football player may not be official just yet, things are escalating quickly, and anything is possible in the future.

Travis' best pal and fellow tight end Ross Travis had shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the plane getting ready to land in Sydney, and simply captioned it: "Down Under."