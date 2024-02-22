Queen Latifah shares valuable advice she received amid breakup drama: Watch

Queen Latifah reveals words of wisdom she received about life

Queen Latifah has recently shared valuable advice she received amid all the chaos in her life.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week, the Girls Trip star told Drew her partner/manager Shakim offered words of wisdom at her lowest time.

“I was going through a breakup. I was stressed out. It was all this stuff going on and he was like, ‘Yo, D, it ain’t that serious’,” said the 53-year-old.

Latifah stated, “I don’t know why but those words just hit me like a ton of bricks and it released everything that I had been just taking so seriously.”

The Last Holiday actress explained, “In the scheme of things, it wasn’t that serious. It was not life or death.”

Eventually, Latifah mentioned, “It put everything in perspective and I was able to kind of just chill and carry that with me.”

Therefore, she added, “Sometimes when things get really heavy, I think about him and once I put it in perspective, it’s really not that serious.”

Earlier, Latifah spoke to Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wanted to return to return to her show, The Equalizer after production was delayed by the SAG and WGA strikes last year.

“I would love to get Dolly Parton on this show,” she remarked.

The Beauty Shop further said, “We came very close to being able to make it happen last year. So, I don't know if we'll be able to do it this year, but I would love to get Dolly on.”

Recalling her time on set of Joyful Noise movie, Latifah said, “We did a movie together called Joyful Noise, and she was just the most amazing person.”