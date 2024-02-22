Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break themselves through their 'transparent treachery'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry anger Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received fresh backlash from an American journalist over their alleged "treachery".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are an "insult to the nation they abandoned" according to US media personality Lee Cohen.

Speaking to GBN America, Cohen said: "I wrote in the piece that against criticism for these ridiculous rebranding efforts, the Sussexes defiantly vow not to be broken. But in fact, they have broken themselves through their transparent treachery that Brits have long known and Americans have finally woken up to.



"During Harry's interview on Good Morning America, he professes love for his family following the King's cancer diagnosis, which is a reasonable reaction. But this statement is mystifying considering the multitude of offences and disrespects committed by the Prince and his wife against the Royal Family. I mean, it's just shocking, isn't it?"

He added: "It's astonishing. Their vendetta against the family and institution of monarchy is no mere family feud."

Meanwhile, a royal insider has claimed the prospect of reconciliation does not seem to be possible any time soon as "much has been said on both sides in recent years."

However, thy went on admitting: "But that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood.

"There are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing ­paramount in this," adding there is a "feeling that this arrangement could work".