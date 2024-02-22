Queen Camilla shines bright in red to honour her role given by King Charles

Queen Camilla recently met wounded soldiers and their families during a reception at Clarence House.

The wife of King Charles held the event on behalf of The Colonel’s Fund which supports injured Grenadier Guards, one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army.

She is also a patron, as well as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Photos of the senior royal were posted on royal family’s official Instagram, where she could be seen mingling with the coterie of attendees.

Camilla exuded grace in a red Fiona Clare dress, pairing it with a pair of black suede boots. She accesorized it with a mini blue topaz and diamond pendant in yellow gold and a gold plate pendant featuring a ruby centre stone.

As per the Daily Express, the royal appeared to follow tradition and pay homage to her Colonel role by choosing red colour for her dress.

She also wore red during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2023 to mark her new role. BBC presenter Huw Edwards explained at the time: "The Queen, wearing a red silk dress which reflects the heritage of the Grenadier guards, because she’s, of course, the new colonel of the Grenadier guards."