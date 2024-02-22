Prince William loses 'top royal' crown to lesser-known Prince in fight with Harry

Prince William has been crowned second 'top royal' in the world

Prince William, who was the most googled royal in the world in 2023, has been crowned second 'top royal' in the world behind a lesser-known Asian prince amid the Britain's future King's ongoing rift with his younger brother Prince Harry.

According to a new study, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei - one of Asia’s most popular royals - secured the top spot.

Prince Mateen scored 8.95 out of 10 across all six factors closely followed by the Prince of Wales who scored 8.92.

However, Prince Harry came third on the list of top royals but ranked first as the most attractive royal in Google searches with 107,920 clicks.

A team at Slingo gathred data from six factors: gender, country, net worth, Google search volume, Google searches most attractive royal, and royalty out of 10.

Meanwhile, Prince Mateen has a staggering net worth of £3.9 billion, placing him in the top ten wealthiest royals, Prince William ranked 35th with a net worth of £79 million.

It comes as Prince Mateen married his longtime girlfriend and entrepreneur Anisha Rosnah in a lavish 10-day wedding ceremony. Rosnah reportedly went to university in the UK graduating from the University of Bath in England.