King Charles takes Prince William's smile back with surprising move

Prince William, heir to the throne as the eldest son of King Charles, does not seem to fulfil his desire to become the King in his father's life as the monarch is determined to continue to serve his people amid his battle with cancer.



The 75-year-old's latest audience with the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shut down rumours about his abdication as the ailing King put on a brave face to send a message to those who are speculating that he would give up the throne to William in his life.

However, the King's latest appearance suggests as he has no intention to hand over the monarchy's reign to the Prince of Wales, who seems to be ready to run the the Firm's affair.

The King is even all excited to achieve new milestone of his reign as the Bank of England has announced that banknotes featuring a new portrait of the monarch will soon enter circulation.



The 75-year-old's portrait will feature on new banknotes from June 5. The royal family is said to be preparing to celebrate the milestone. The King's image will appear on existing designs of all four banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes.



Commenting on the monarch's meeting with the PM, body language expert Judi James claimed: "The long, firm handshake with his PM plus the way he lowered himself into his chair with perfect balance and both hands on his knees rather than steadying himself on the arms of the chair."



"It suggests the King is keen to be seen as eager and able to continue with his duties Rishi suggested a man still very much in charge," she told The Mirror.

It emerges amid reports that William is preparing to take the throne to ease the workload of his father due to his advanced age and medical procedures.

In Touch Weekly, citing a source, claims, future king William has already "taken more control at the palace, staying in constant contact with Charles’ aides. He’s basically the Firm’s point man right now."