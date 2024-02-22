Prince George ‘relying’ on sister Princess Charlotte to pull off major task

Prince George ‘grateful’ for sister Princess Charlotte for her key role

Prince George, who is the second in line to the throne, is grateful for his sister Princess Charlotte to have his back during pivotal moments.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is seemingly well-versed with the royal protocols which is why she is able to keep her elder brother and cheeky younger brother, Prince Louis, in check, noted TV personality Jo Frost.

“Charlotte knows the rules. She’s the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead,” she told Hello! Magazine.

“There are moments when I’ve watched George and he’s looked over at his sister, and he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there being able to remind him of things, when he’s taking it all in as well.”

Frost noted that the children are “raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols. And they’re raised to understand, there’s a time and a place.”

She also credited the Prince and Princess of Wales for their upbringing and explained that George is also “learning bits here and there” from his role models, King Charles and his father, Prince William.