‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ release date pounced by ‘The Crow’

The Crow's release date has pushed before John Wick spinoff's Ballerina following rescheduling

Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas as Rooney has been rescheduled to premiere on June 6, 2025.

Variety confirmed on Wednesday that Ballerina, slated to hit the screens on June 7, 2024, has been rescheduled to next year's summer in the wake of Chad Stahelski's new deal with Lionsgate to oversee the venture.

The John Wick creator will amplify the action scenes for the movie, produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee’s Thunder Road, to make it even more better for the franchise fanatics.

As to not leave the slot empty, The Crow has taken precedence over the release of Ballerina, gearing up to take flight to cinemas on June 7, 2024.

In addition to de Armas in the cast of Ballerina, she has been joined by Gabriel Byrne, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus and others.

Meanwhile, Rupert Sanders’ modern reimagining of The Crow will star Laura Birn, Jordan Bolger, Danny Huston and Sami Bouajila.

Led by the directorial chops of Sanders and penned by Will Schneider and Zach Baylin, The Crow will be in theatres soon.