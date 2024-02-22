King Charles appears 'nervous' showing off his left hand in new video

King Charles, who held his first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak since it was revealed he is battling cancer, appeared a little "nervous" while showing off his left hand.



The 75-year-old monarch put a brave face during the audience with the PM, but some eagle-eyed fans of the monarch spotted the King's nervousness while receiving the the PM at Buckingham Palace.



In the picture, shared by the royal family's social media account, the King is seen shaking hands with Sunak. The monarch seemingly kept his left hand unused while receiving the PM.

The King, in the clip, is seen keeping his hand in his coat's pocket before sitting on the sofa where he putt off the hand to keep on his knee.



However, Charles appeared in good spirits as he shared some interesting with the PM at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, in what was their first audience of the year.



Sunak told the King that it was "very nice to see you," to which Charles responded: "A bit of a gap I'm afraid," referring to the disruption to their weekly meetings.

Sunak reassured the monarch "we're all behind you, the country is behind you. It was 'wonderful to see you looking so well."

The King, in typical good humour, jokingly replied: "Well, it's all done by mirrors, really."

Prince William and Harry's father is now spending much of his time at his Norfolk retreat Sandringham, although sources say he is well enough to continue a small number of face-to-face meetings. He will also be carrying out some duties remotely.