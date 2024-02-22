Sylvester Stallone lays bare shocking health struggle after 'years of pain'

Sylvester Stallone never fully recovered from the injury he sustained while filming The Expendables more than a decade ago.
The 77-year-old actor opened up about undergoing six surgeries and enroute for seven, to help him recover during season 2 premiere of reality series, The Family Stallone.
In the 2010 film, Stallone fractured his neck and suffered dislocated shoulders while getting tackled by co-star and WWE legend Steve Austin during a scene.
“I did stupid stuff,” he admitted while discussing the need for his seventh surgery. “I was directing ‘Expendables’ and, like an idiot, I’m doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang. Steve knew.
The Rambo actor explained, “I never recovered from [‘Expendables’],” adding: “After that film, it was never physically the same. So I warn people, ‘Don’t do your own stunts.’”
Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin shared he doesn’t particularly “like people to know he’s had so many back surgeries,” noting it’s a “scary time” for him.
The actor’s daughter Scarlet echoed her mother’s sentiments as she dished on the ‘painful’ repurcussions of the injuries and subsequent procedures.
My whole childhood, he was in pain. He did everything he could to push through the pain and be present, but I couldn’t imagine every waking moment you are just hurting.”
