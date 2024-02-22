'Dubai Bling' star Loujain Adada blossoms in latest snap

Dubai Bling star Loujain Adada sizzled in a tropical Hawaiian two-piece attire

Loujain Adada dropped a slew of snapshots on social media as she posed in floral-printed two-piece attire.

The Dubai Bling star posted a montage of pictures on Instagram with a minimalistic brief caption, "Small steps every day [tulip and parrot emoji]."

Exuding tropical Hawaiian vibes, the TV star struck several poses before the camera in a corset off-shoulder top adorned with a V-shape, frilled neckline paired with a coordinating pleated long skirt.

The US-born TV personality combined her vibrant outfit with a golden necklace that was bejewelled with champagne stones.

The blue-eyed beauty pulled back her dark tresses in an updo bun while some of her locks cascaded down in soft curls, framing her face.

Shortly after Adada, who is engaged to her Dubai Bling co-star Husnain Lehri, posted the carousel, her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over her looks.



"Love the look [green and blue heart emoji]," commented one fan.

Another user praised her, "I love that you’re so natural without any surgeries like breast surgery. You’re such a role model for every woman."

This comment followed after Adada was previously body-shamed when her Pakistani fiancée posted the couple’s snap.

A user wrote, "That weight is not normal. U poor woman."

To which Lehri, 34, replied, "...Keep it moving with that negativity; it’s not welcome here."

Husnain Lehri proposed to Loujain Adada in Dubai Bling season two

Later, the new face in Dubai Bling season two deleted all the photographs of the two from his timeline.