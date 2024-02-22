'Married At First Sight' star Peggy Lawrence reveals reason behind split with Georges

Peggy Lawrence announced on Valentine’s Day that she had parted ways with Georges Berthonneau

Peggy Lawrence opened up on her separation from estranged husband, Georges Berthonneau.



The Sun published on Wednesday that the Married At First Sight star revealed she parted ways with Berthonneau due to infidelity.

The 32-year-old TV personality, who fell head over heels in love with Berthonneau, 30, at the reality show, ending up tying the knot; however, she suspected him of being unfaithful.

Lawrence, who believed her husband had cheated on her, announced on Valentine’s Day that the two had parted ways, culminating in their relationship turning sour online.

After Berthonneau, who is from France, vehemently denied the allegations and insisted on being loyal to his wife, Lawrence took a swipe at him.

"Georges ended things with me on the 30th January, so for him to come out and say he was blindsided by my Instagram post is a load of rubbish," she said in a recent bombshell interview.

Lawrence went on to say, "I wasn’t going to say anything about what he put me through, but enough is enough, and everyone deserves to know the truth."

The heartbroken star noted she went on the show to find true love and added, "I never wanted to do a story about our relationship. I wanted to remain dignified, but after he made up all that rubbish about me, I just want everyone to know the truth."