February 22, 2024
Meghan Markle friend offers glimpse into their friendship with duchess

Misan Harriman serves as both a photographer and a associate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By Angie Morgan
February 22, 2024
A friend of Meghan Markle has offered a glimpse into their bond by revealing a previously unseen photograph of the Duchess.

Misan Harriman, aged 46, hailing from Britain, serves as both a photographer and a close associate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Taking to Instagram, Harriman unveiled a snapshot of Meghan, aged 42, captured during her tenure as a working member of the Royal Family.

The duchess was photographed arriving at the opening ceremony of One Young World in 2019, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall.

Harriman captioned the post: "I call this image THE ARRIVAL.

"The Duchess Of Sussex about to take the stage at the opening ceremony of @oneyoungworld #lightandshadows @royalalberthall. From my archive."

One fan commented below the picture: "Miss seeing her."

Another said: "Thank you for your steadfast support of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Especially towards Meghan."

Someone posted: "Beautiful woman and beautiful picture."

Another said: "Wow! Stunning shot!"