‘Standing Next to You’ by BTS’s Jungkook clinches record-breaking reach

Standing Next To You was released in Jungkook's solo album Golden

Standing Next To You by BTS sensation Jungkook bagged an impressive reach on Spotify.



According to Allkpop, the title track from solo album Golden has amassed 410,629,986 cumulative streams on Spotify in just 107 days following its release in November 2023.

Moreover, the track has also unlocked a new achievement as it became the fastest K-pop solo track to achieve over 400 million streams.

In addition to that, the title song has maintained steep numbers with over 2.3 million daily streams on the music streaming platform, despite its release three months ago.

This new milestone was marked after the Dynamite vocalist capped his last week with the Male Artist of the Year award at the People’s Choice Awards 2024.

Boasting four nods at the 2024 PCA under his belt, the 26-year-old singer became the first Asian artist to be honoured with the accolade in the male category.

At the star-studded award night in Santa Monica on Sunday, the Butter crooner was nominated in the following categories: Male Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year for Seven, featuring Latto.