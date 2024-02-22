‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' star Gordan Cormier revisits home ahead release

Avatar: The Last Airbender star Gordan Cormier returned to his homeland, the Philippines, to promote his highly anticipated Netflix series.
According to GMA News, during Wednesday’s press conference in Bonifacio Global City, the Filipino-Canadian actor shared he is having a good time in the country.
"I’m back in my homeland, It’s nice to be back home," he told the media during the presser.
Cormier, 15, noted that he hadn’t visited Philippines as often as he would have loved due to the recent pandemic.
"I haven’t been here in a while because of COVID-19…" he continued, "[Now] I get to see my family. It’s incredible."
For the unversed, the video streaming platform revealed the cast of the live-action film, which is an adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series, led by Cormier as Aang in 2021.
Three years later, Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix release date was unveiled as February 22.
The plot of the widely loved series, set to premiere this week, revolves around the young avatar learning to master the four natural elements – Water, Fire, Earth and Air – to maintain the balance for the world going to encounter the horrific Fire Nation.
