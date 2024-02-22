Prince Harry gives sweet nickname to Matt Smith post-Prince Philip role in The Crown

The actor also claimed that Harry used to watch The Crown

Matt Smith revealed that Prince Harry bestowed upon him an unexpected nickname following his portrayal of Prince Philip in The Crown.

Smith assumed the role of the late Duke of Edinburgh in the initial two seasons of the widely acclaimed Netflix series.

During a chance encounter at a polo match in 2017, Smith had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, who greeted the actor with a nickname that caught him off guard.

Speaking about the duke, Smith told the BBC: "He was like 'Alright grandad?' I was like 'Alright mate?'"



The actor also claimed that Harry used to watch The Crown.

Smith said: "I can’t claim to know if he watches [The Crown] currently, but he watched a bit of it then.

"I heard the Queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on Sunday night, apparently."

However, Prince Philip did not enjoy The Crown, according to the actor.

Smith was nominated for an Emmy due to his portrayal of Prince Philip.

He later shared how he met King Charles and complimented him on his footwear.

Smith said: "I told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he’d had for 30 years.

"They were red, they were like red brogues. They were beautiful."