'Home Alone' Star, Devin Ratray, pleads guilty to domestic violence in Oklahoma

Devin Ratray admits to domestic violence; receives no jail sentence.

Devin Ratray, best known for his role as Buzz in the beloved film Home Alone, has pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence, concluding a lengthy legal battle in Oklahoma.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, the 47-year-old actor has managed to avoid incarceration.

According to reports from TMZ, Ratray's sentencing includes three years of probation, enrollment in a Batterers Intervention Program, and a mandatory drug/alcohol assessment.

Furthermore, he is obligated to cover court expenses and maintain absolute zero contact with the victim, identified as his former girlfriend.

In a virtual court appearance alongside his legal counsel, he faced the consequences of his actions.

This development comes after a recent hospitalization that left the actor in critical condition.

Fortunately, he has since been discharged and is reportedly recuperating at home under doctor's orders.

The legal saga traces back to December 2021 when Ratray was arrested on charges of domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at an Oklahoma hotel.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from an argument initiated at a bar, where his girlfriend neglected to charge two female fans for his autograph.

Upon returning to their hotel room, the Home Alone star purportedly attacked his partner, choking her and issuing chilling threats.

Amidst the turmoil, the victim bravely fought back, biting his hand in a desperate bid for help.

Despite ceasing the choking, Devin allegedly subjected his girlfriend to further violence by violently punching her.



