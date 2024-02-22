Natalie Portman breaks silence on husband's extramarital affairs rumours

Natalie Portman reacted to her husband Benjamin Millepied's extramarital affairs rumours, saying she has no desire to talk about her personal life.



Speaking of the speculations, the Black Swan actress told Vanity Fair that, "It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."



For the unversed, a French outlet Voici previously claimed that the choreographer 'had an extramarital affair' with a 25-year-old girl.

On June 2, 2023, the French news outlet shared that Millepied was seen spending time with a young climate activist Camille Étienne.

However, an insider told Page Six that Portman and his husband "have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him."

Another source shared with People magazine in June 2023 that the dancer's romance "was short-lived and it is over."

"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," a tipster said.



Portman and Millepied tied the knot in 2012.

The couple share two kids: son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.