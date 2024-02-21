Olivia Rodrigo shares retro-themed snaps from her 21st birthday

The Grammy-winner shared snaps from her birthday celebrations to her social media

Olivia Rodrigo just celebrated her 21st birthday.

Amid her birthday week celebrations, the Vampire songstress took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps from the milestone birthday celebrations.

The carousel post featured Rodrigo’s signature retro-themed pictures from the festivities, including a snap of the birthday girl – whose birthday is on 20th February – next to a three-tiered “Spill Ur Guts” cake.

The Traitor hitmaker also shared a clip of the moments before the cake-cutting ceremony, when a cascade of balloons was released onto her from above.

The next snap showed Rodrigo happily sitting amid the sea of balloons and munching on her cake.

She shared one final throwback picture from her birthday as a child, wearing a handmade birthday hat.



“21!!! So grateful for all the incredible things I’ve been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead…. thx 4 [sic] all the love,” she captioned the post.

A night before the big two-one, Rorigo shared a hilarious message in anticipation of her birthday.



“Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically)!!!!” she quipped in an Instagram post.