Olivia Rodrigo rings in her 21st birthday with hilarious message 

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 21st birthday with family and close friends. However, the singer's funny caption grabbed the attention of her fans.
Taking to Instagram, the Vampire singer shared a few memorable moments from her birthday celebration, featuring her pals Tate McRae, Iris Apatow, Conan Gray and The Kid LAROI.
Olivia donned a racy black dress as she rang in a new year of her life in style.
The shared photos featured the singer blowing out candles beautifully placed on her birthday cakes and posing with her friends.
"Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!" the drivers license singer captioned her post.
Earlier, in a conversation with Variety, the singer expressed her wish to make her acting comeback.
Olivia, who was first featured in the Disney series Bizaardvark, "I love movies, I love telling stories. I really want to do a coming-of-age thing, maybe before I'm actually of age."
"I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me," she added.
