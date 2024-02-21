Taylor Swift embraces Australian wildlife during break from Eras Tour

File Footage

Taylor Swift had a close encounter with Australian wildlife during her visit to Sydney Zoo on Wednesday.

The global superstar was the epitome of casual cool as she enjoyed the sights and surrounds of the park, located in Greater Western Sydney.



The global superstar sported a laid-back look as she explored the zoo, situated in Greater Western Sydney.

Wearing a light blue tee and a denim miniskirt, Taylor exuded casual coolness.

The Wildest Dreams hitmaker tied her blonde locks back and shielded her eyes with understated designer shades.



Taylor completed her look with classic white kicks and matching socks, and carried her belongings in a tote.

Completing her ensemble with white sneakers and a tote bag, Taylor was accompanied by her bandmates and dancers.

Sydney Zoo is located at Eastern Creek, 40 minutes from the Harbour City's CBD, and an adult tickets costs $44.99.

Taylor's zoo visit followed her attention-grabbing dinner outing in Sydney the previous night.

Currently enjoying a break in Sydney after her successful Eras Tour in Melbourne, Taylor's private jet reportedly flew to Honolulu on Tuesday morning, sparking speculation about her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.



