Bianca Censori sparks concerns about her well-being after latest outing

Bianca Censori appeared extremely uncomfortable during her recent outing with her husband Kanye West.

For the unversed, the couple spotted the UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

However, the rapper grabbed all the attention as he completely covered his face with a bizarre face mask, leaving Bianca uncomfortable.

Speaking of the pair's gestures, Judi James, a known body language expert told The Mirror, "Kanye appears to be keen to suffer for his art here in the exact opposite way to his wife Bianca."

She added, "While Bianca’s nearly-nude outings have previously made her the centre of attention, Kanye's version of Harry Potter's invisibility cape here would turn the focus on himself for once while his wife is fully covered up."

The expert believes that the 'extreme masking' was also making the rapper 'uncomfortable.'

"It's debatable whether his eye coverings mean he can see his beautiful wife at all but if he can he might like to pay attention to her slightly dour facial expression that hints this is not a totally fun, carefree experience for her," Judi shared.

She further explained, "Her eyes are looking down as they walk together, suggesting the line 'Have you met my husband?' is not at the ready and that she might prefer to not see the reactions of people around them."