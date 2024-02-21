Amy Schumer claps back at ‘misogynist’ trolls who criticise her weight

Amy Schumer has been subjected to online speculation about her weight

Amy Schumer is calling out the online trolls for misogyny.

When haters commenting about her weight refused to back off after she disclosed her medical condition last week, the 42-year-old comedian and actress mused about their motivations on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I think they’re mad that I’m not thinner, I think they’re mad I’m not prettier, and that I still feel like I have a right to speak,” Schumer declared.

The Emmy-winning actress observed that people online “feel very comfortable s***ting on [her]” noting that it boils down to misogyny.

“I think that they don’t want any woman to speak – I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?” she posited.

That being said, Schumer admitted that “it doesn’t feel good when the whole Internet’s mad at you” and noted that she wouldn’t “wish that on anyone.”

However, she reflected that this is something she’s been dealing with for a long time.

“It’s been a long time people have been coming for me,” she said.

Last week, Schumer addressed speculation about her “puffy face,” explaining that it is one of the effects of her endometriosis – an autoimmune disease.