Ben Affleck ‘scared’ Jennifer Lopez may ruin his career: Report

‘This Is Me… Now’ was inspired heavily by Lopez’s rekindled relationship with Affleck

Ben Affleck is reconsidering his involvement in his wife Jennifer Lopez’s new film This is Me… Now.



The Batman star is reportedly “scared” that JLo’s self-biographical romantic film – inspired heavily by her rekindled relationship with Affleck – will ruin his career.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that Affleck is not too confident about how the film will perform.

“There is a very real risk that this film will not get the reaction she’s expecting. Ben’s been complaining to friends this could end up being Gigli 2.0,” the tipster claimed.

For context, they were referring to the 2003 romcom where they met for the first time. Gigli infamously flopped at the box office, and was dubbed the “worst movie of the century” by The Wall Street Journal.

The insider continued, “It will be especially embarrassing for him considering the career that he’s built up and how seriously he takes his projects.”



They added that the Oscar-winner is “scared he’s made a big mistake getting involved,” and that his fears are causing tensions in their marriage.

The power couple rekindled their romance after nearly two decades in 2021. They tied the knot the next year.

Lopez’s This Is Me… Now features their journeys back to each other.