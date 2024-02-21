King Charles to make first in-person appearance since cancer diagnosis

File Footage

Following his cancer diagnosis, King Charles has returned to London for his first in-person engagement.



Today, the monarch is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak face-to-face for the first time this year.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that Charles would scale back public duties after his cancer diagnosis, but he quietly traveled to London last night for a royal engagement.

During his recovery from a second round of cancer treatment, the monarch has been residing in Sandringham, Norfolk.

On Tuesday evening, King Charles flew from his Norfolk residence to Windsor, where he plans to meet with Sunak.

Since February 5, when the King's cancer diagnosis was made public, his meetings with Sunak have been conducted over the phone rather than in person.