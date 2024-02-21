Selena Gomez teases lyrics of upcoming single 'Love On'

Selena Gomez upcoming single 'Love On' verses revealed

Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram, apparently sharing verses from her upcoming single Love On.

In her latest Instagram post, the singer could be seen sporting an aesthetic green ensemble, posing for the camera as she looked across the screen.

In the second picture, Gomez could be seen enjoying a croissant, captioning it as: “What shall I name you? I am going to name you. L’amour. L’amour tendre. #LoveOn 2.22.”

According to a fan theory, the makeup mogul is said to have shared the lyrics from her upcoming song, counting it as a post-Valentine’s present.

The former Disney star, who is currently dating Benny Blanco appeared “high” in love, releasing a track that expresses her emotions.

The singer previously showcased her ’40 hours’ in Paris, offering an insight into her daily routine ahead of her song release.

The American singer and songwriter appeared to be big on her upcoming single, endorsing promotions all over Los Angeles and New York.

She went ahead by leaving heart-shaped locks hanging around through a red-coloured ribbon.

The Love You Like A Love Song singer is set to release her upcoming single on Thursday, February 22.