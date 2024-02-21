Prince William bars Prince Harry's royal return to protect Kate Middleton

Prince William will never allow Prince Harry to force his way into the royal family under the pretense of helping his father King Charles during health crisis.

A source recently told The Times that the Duke of Sussex was interested in resuming royal duties after the King was diagnosed with cancer and Princess Kate is out for a while for her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal author Christopher Andersen said Harry would be barred by the Prince of Wales should he ever decide to pitch in for royal duties.

“Regardless of how noble Harry’s intentions may be, his rejoining the royal family in any capacity would inevitably stir things up all over again,” he explained.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield agreed with the sentiments of Andersen noting: "There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William.”

"Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity if Prince William has any influence over the situation,” she continued. “William understands that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy."

"They are a liability to the family," the royal expert added.

Royal broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also dished on the future King’s alleged condition, who is currently weighed down with the burden of royal duties.

"Prince William has his own private turmoil," she told the outlet.

"He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him. Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation."