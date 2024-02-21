Comedian Ewan MacIntosh, actor of Keith on ‘The Office UK,’ dies aged 50

MacIntosh was declared bankrupt in 2016 and admitted he was still going through ‘bad times’ in 2022

Comedian Ewan MacIntosh – known for his portrayal of Big Keith on The Office UK – has passed away at the age of 51.

His management team confirmed the tragic news on Wednesday morning.

“With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewan MacIntosh,” Just Right Management wrote in a statement to their social media.

They continued, “His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”



A cause of death has not been disclosed.

However, in February 2022, he shared a photo of himself in the hospital, disclosing to fans that he was going through “bad times.”

In 2016, he was declared bankrupt.

His costar Ricky Gervais led the tribute to the late comedian.

“Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lonely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Welsh actor appeared in British comedies such as After Life, Miranda, and Little Britain. However, he was best-known for his role as egg-loving accountant Keith in Gervais’ sitcom.



