'Marry My Husband' ends on a 'perfect' note, leaves fan starstruck

Marry My Husband concludes with a twist

Marry My Husband concluded after 16 episodes, with Kang Ji Won, played by Kang Ji Won, portrayed by Park Min Young, and Yoo Ji Hyuk, played by Lee Yi-Kyung, tying knot in the last episode, followed by a childbirth.

The last episode chronicled the arrest of Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) for murdering Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), followed by Oh Yu Ra’s car accident after falling prey to her own scheme.

TvN dropped a series of breath-taking pictures of the lead couple, posing in their wedding ensembles.

Wedding shoot

In their wedding shoot, the duo could be seen holding hands as they smiled for the pictures together. Ji Won stood tall with her left hand cupped around the flower bouquet.

Fans commented in large numbers, pouring in love for the 'newly-wed' couple. The comments section was abuzz with praise for the beloved show.

A user wrote: "Great ending, a perfect ending of the series, we are already missing you!"

The K-drama revolves around a woman Kang Ji Won, battling terminal cancer. She finds herself locked in deceit at the hands of her husband and best friend.

Ji Won confronts the duo about their involvement, which takes a deadly turn and she is pushed to death by her husband. However, Ji Won wakes up a decade in the past, stepping forward to avenge those who wronged her.