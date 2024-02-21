BLACKPINK Jisoo launches solo project after Lisa, Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jisoo launches solo label

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently launched her own agency to manage solo activities, dropping a series of pictures that offered an insight into her venture, BLISSOO.

On Wednesday, February 21, the BLACKPINK member shared her personal label, launching its website that read: “Houses the alluring artist Jisoo in a special place like a gift box containing Jisoo’s absolute happiness.”

It further revealed that Jisoo “wants to give happiness and joy to her fans with diverse appearances and endless charms," adding, “We hope that every moment you spend with Jisoo at BLISSOO will be a special and meaningful experience.”

According to Pinkvilla, the label emphasises Kim Jisoo’s dedication to light up lives, celebrating happiness and individuality.

It revolves around innovation and originality, developing products and services that are targeted towards diverse audience aiming to lift spirits through music as well as cultivating a community that instils growth opportunities and initiatives as per the outlet.

After Jennie and Lisa, Jisoo is the third member from BLACKPINK to launch her solo label. Lisa announced her own company LLOUD only weeks after Jennie unveiled ODD Atelier.

Jisoo’s stylist appeared to tease the singer's latest project by sharing phenomenal pictures that caught her fans’ attention, which featured an idol from a Cartier event in Paris on February 9.

The stylist simply captioned the post, "블리수" (BLISOO)."