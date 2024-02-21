Queen Camilla brings adorable dogs to her London home

Queen Camilla was all excited and in jolly mood as she hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 15th anniversary of the charity Medical Detection Dogs, of which she is a patron of.

The royal family's social media accounts shared sweet video of the Queen having fun with dogs at Clarence House.

The video was captioned: "A pawfect day at Clarence House… Her Majesty has welcomed guests and furry friends to Clarence House to celebrate 15 years of @MedDetectDogs"

In the clip, dogs are seen reached up to the Queen and affectionately licking her hands before showing off some impressive skills.



A little Labrador Maggie is seen approaching its handler and greeting a group of reporters before finally dropping the basket at the Queen’s feet.