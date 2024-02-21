 
February 21, 2024
Queen Camilla brings adorable dogs to her London home

Queen enjoyed spending time with adorable dogs at Clarence House

By Angie Morgan
February 21, 2024
Queen Camilla was all excited and in jolly mood as she hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 15th anniversary of the charity Medical Detection Dogs, of which she is a patron of.

The royal family's social media accounts shared sweet video of the Queen having fun with dogs at Clarence House.

The video was captioned: "A pawfect day at Clarence House… Her Majesty has welcomed guests and furry friends to Clarence House to celebrate 15 years of @MedDetectDogs"

In the clip, dogs are seen reached up to the Queen and affectionately licking her hands before showing off some impressive skills.

A little Labrador Maggie is seen approaching its handler and greeting a group of reporters before finally dropping the basket at the Queen’s feet.