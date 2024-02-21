Taylor Swift prepares to welcome beau Travis Kelce in Australia?

Taylor Swift reportedly booked a luxury penthouse in the Crown Sydney hotel amid her Eras Tour in Australia.
As per Page Six, the globally known music icon is staying in the 'Presidential Villa,' which "costs AUD 38,000 per night (around USD 25,000)."
Several reports suggested that Swift cannot wait to spend quality time in her lavish hotel suite with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Earlier, it was reported that the NFL athlete will be jetting off to Australia to join his lady love following his historic win at the Super Bowl LVIII.
However, Kelce's father, Ed, recently told The Sydney Morning Herald that his son is eager to join Swift during her Eras Tour but he has some professional commitments.
He shared, "I asked him, 'Are you going to take off for Sydney,?' And he seemed keen. He'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore."
For the unversed, the Bad Blood singer is set to perform in Australia until February 26 and will fly to Singapore for a six-show engagement from March 2 onwards.
