Camila Mendes says filming with Charles Melton was ‘emotional’ after split

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton’s romance was playing out similar to their on-screen love story in Riverdale.



The Do Revenge actress, 29, detailed working with the May December actor, 33, on the Armchair Expert podcast.

“Obviously, right when [a breakup] happens, it’s hard and it’s emotional,” Mendes said. “It’s the worst. But it’s hard because the timing of the show.

“Anytime we started to hook up off set and knew that something was brewing, our characters would start dating. But they didn’t know. No one knew. The writers would just naturally make it happen,” she said of their characters Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle.

“We dated for a year and then broke up for about a year and then got back together for about a year,” she revealed, detailing that Covid acted as “catalyst” for them to get back together.

“When we came back we were both in other relationships,” she continued. “But then, naturally, the two of us got out of our own relationships — not knowing the other did. And we’re in lockdown [because of COVID-19], we can’t leave Vancouver. And it’s, like, maybe second times a charm. Maybe this time it will be different.”

She continued, “There was another break between [season 6 and season 7] and when we came back for the last season, there was a definite air of, zen, we’re past it, and we worked together a lot as well but not in a romantic capacity.

Mendes shared that their last season “went super smoothly,” adding that the “whole last season felt different.”