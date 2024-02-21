King Charles won't betray Queen for Prince Harry

King Charles won't give in to Prince Harry's demands

King Charles III, who's said to be willing to welcome back his son Prince Harry to the royal family, won't restore his title and patronages.

There are speculations and rumours that the Duke of Sussex wants to return to the royal family as part time royal to help the monarch amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health crisis.

The 75-year-old monarch, according to an insider, "won't allow the Duke to take advantage of his leniency."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry faces potential deportation from US over secret immigration records

"King Charles will follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps, and won't give in to his estranged son Prince Harry's alleged request to rejoin the Firm as a part time royal," the source has claimed.

"The King knows the hybrid model of being a working royal may create more problems within the family."



"The monarch will reportedly take his wife Camilla, William and Kate into confidence before taking any decision regarding his next meeting and peace talks with the Duke," the source added.



ALSO READ: King Charles to make first in-person appearance since cancer diagnosis

Harry and Charles are reportedly in contacts with each other, and want to bury the hatchet after months of tension. Their recent meeting has also raised chances of their reconciliation and reunion.



However, the Prince and Princess of Wales have no appetite for the US-based couple's return to the royal family as they believe Harry and Meghan's return to the palace may hurt the sentiments of royal fans.