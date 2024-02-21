'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Trailer, release date and more

File footage

As the Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer was dropped by Netflix on Tuesday, fans can’t wait to watch the show.



Soon after the final trailer of the eight episodic feast was released on various social media platforms, fans spared no moment to rave about the cinematics.

One fan noted, "AHH THE SCENE OF KATARA YELLING AT AANG IN AVATAR STATE! I really feel what the cast meant about bringing certain emotions to life, can't wait."

"Great now I'm tear bending. I didn't expect to get so emotional when I saw the flying bison herd and the monks and to see Aang so happy and peaceful with his life before it all went down in flames," another emotional fan commented.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix release date

Avatar: The Last Airbender is scheduled to grace the screens on February 22, 2024.

The live-action film is an adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series led by Aang.

The plot revolves around the young avatar learning to master the four natural elements – Water, Fire, Earth and Air – to keep the balance in a world threatened by the terror-stricken Fire Nation.

Additionally, Aang will team up with the Water Tribe siblings Katara and Sokka, along with many unforgettable characters.